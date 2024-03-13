Open Menu

Pakistan Win DICC T20 World Cup 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan deaf cricket team, led by Zaka Ahmed Qureshi, has won the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) T20 World Cup 2024, held at Cricket Vision Centre, Sharjah, UAE.

The Pakistan team convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament by a margin of 100 runs.

After having posted a total of 162 runs on the board, Pakistan deaf cricket team bowlers bundled out Sri Lanka for a mere 62 in 16 overs.

A total of six nations took part in the fourth edition of the DICC T20 World Cup including Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Australia held between March 6 and March 12.

The Pakistan deaf cricket team remained unbeaten in the tournament.

