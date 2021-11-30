UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Win First Test Match Against Bangladesh By Eight Wickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:33 AM

Pakistan needed 93 runs on the final day to win the match after amazing partnership of Abid Ali and Abdullah led it to dominating position on the fourth-day.

CHITTAGONG: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2021) Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by eight wickets on Tuesday (today).

Pakistan reached 109-0 at stumps on the fourth day and needed only 93 runs on the final day to win the match.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah led Pakistan to a commanding position through their partnership.

Bangladesh had set the target of 202 runs for Pakistan as they could score only 157 on the fourth day of the first Test match. Pakistani bowlers showed excellent bowling, especially Shaheen Shah Afridi who took five wickets. Liton Das, the wicketkeeper-batsman, made fifty but it could not help the hosts to win the match.

