Pakistan Win First Test Match Against Bangladesh
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:56 AM
Pakistan has won the match by an innings and 44 runs against Bangladeshi team which was out on 168.
RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2020) Pakistan has won first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi today.
Pakistan has won the first-match with an innings and 44 runs in two-match series. With the first win, Pakistan has 1-0 lead against Bangladesh. The second match will be played in Karachi from April 5-9.
Bangladesh made 168 runs in their second innings after resuming the day on 126-6. Naseem Shah appeared as the best youngest bowler as he made a Test hat trick as Pakistan closed in on victory against the visitors. He finished with 4-26.
Strict security arrangements were made for the security of the Bangladeshi players in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan won Test match against Bangladesh after 26 years in Rawalpindi.