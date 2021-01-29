UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Win First Test Match Against South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 03:43 PM

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali have emerged as stars as both the players have led Pakistan to victory in the first Test match against South Africa.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2021) Pakistan win first Test match against South Africa, with remarkable performances of Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali.

Pakistan chased the target of 88 scores set by South Africa in the 2nd Test at Karachi National Stadium.

Fawad Alam played winning shot to take Pakistan to victory.

Nauman Ali took five wickets in the 2nd inning of the first Test match.

Earlier, South Africa was bowled at 245, with 88 scores as target for Pakistan. This victory for Pakistan against South Africa is significant after it lost New Zealand series.

