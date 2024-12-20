Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa

(@Abdulla99267510)

CAPE TOWN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 20th, 2024) Pakistan beat South Africa by eighty one runs in the second One Day International at Cape Town last night winning the three match series.

Batting first Pakistan scored 329 runs in 49.5 overs for the loss of all wickets.

In reply, South Africa were all out at 248 in 43.

1 overs

The third and last match will be played at Johannesburg on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for winning the One Day International series against South Africa.

In a statement, he appreciated the players, coaches, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and officials of the board for their hard work.

He said Pakistan cricket team made a magnificent comeback as they worked hard and learnt from their mistakes.