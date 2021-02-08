UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Win Test Series Against South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 02:23 PM

Pakistan win Test series against South Africa

Pakistan won the 2nd Test match against South Africa by 95 runs and secured 5th position in the world Test ranking.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Pakistan won the Test series by defeating South Africa in 2nd Test match on Monday (today).

Pakistan won the match by 95 runs and secured its 5th position in the World's Test ranking.

Pakistan won over South Africa after long period of 18 years.

