Pakistan win Test series against South Africa

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Pakistan won the Test series by defeating South Africa in 2nd Test match on Monday (today).

Pakistan won over South Africa after long period of 18 years.