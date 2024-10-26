Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistani spinners dismantle battling lineup of England on third day of third Test match at Rawalpindi ground today

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2024) Pakistan successfully beat England by nine wickets in the third Test match on Saturday.

England’s second innings in the third and final Test against Pakistan concluded at 112, setting a target of just 36 runs for Pakistan to claim victory.

The decisive match in this three-Test series, held at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium, will determine the series winner, with each side having won a game in Multan.

Day Three

Resuming their second innings at 24 for 3 on Day Three, England’s batting struggled against Pakistan’s spinners. Harry Brook, who attempted to stabilize the innings, was dismissed for 26 by Nauman Ali, who also quickly removed England’s captain, Ben Stokes, for 3. Sajid Khan then dismissed Jamie Smith for 3, and Nauman continued his dominance by dismissing Joe Root for 33. England ultimately collapsed to 112, with Nauman Ali claiming four wickets and Sajid Khan two.

Day Two

Pakistan began their first innings at 73 for 3 on the second day, with captain Shan Masood (26) and Saud Shakeel (16) leading initially. After Masood’s dismissal, Saud Shakeel formed a key partnership with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, bringing the score to 151 before Rizwan fell for 25.

Shakeel went on to score his fourth Test century, contributing a crucial 134. Pakistan closed their innings at 344, leading by 77.

Day One

England won the toss and chose to bat first, opening with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who gave a solid 56-run start. However, wickets soon fell as Pakistan’s Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali quickly dismantled the lineup, with England dismissed for 267. Sajid Khan claimed six wickets while Nauman Ali took three by putting Pakistan in control early.

With the series tied at 1-1, Pakistan has taken a commanding position in this final Test.

Both teams retained their squads from the previous matches, with Pakistan fielding three specialist spinners—Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood, and Sajid Khan.

The England squad, captained by Ben Stokes, included Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir as their spin options.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Captain Shan Masood, Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mahmood and Sajid Khan.

England: Captain Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Rehan Ahmed, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir and Gus Atkinson.