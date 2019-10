Pakistan win toss, put Lanka into bat in first T20

Pakistan won the toss and put Sri Lankan into bat in the first T20 match of three match series here on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium under lights

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan won the toss and put Sri Lankan into bat in the first T20 match of three match series here on Saturday at Gaddafi Stadium under lights.

Pakistan enjoys edge over Lankan in T20 matches played so far, winning their last six ties played since 2015 till today. (before this match).

Teams, Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt, wk), Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Banuka Rajapaksha, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Dasun Shanaka (capt), Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep.