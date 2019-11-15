UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wins 3rd Consecutive T20 Against England

Zeeshan Mehtab 46 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 11:30 AM

Pakistan wins 3rd consecutive T20 against England

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan defeated England by 76 runs in the third International Twenty20 under floodlights, leading the series 3-0 at Ajman Oval cricket Ground, Ajman on late Thursday.

According to information received here, England won the toss and captain Ed Hossell opted to bowl first to avoid the late night due factor.

Pakistani openers slogged England blowers and kept scoring at a brisk rate. Nisar and Muhammad Akram knitted 214 runs for the 1st wicket partnership. Nisar was the first to go after scoring 84 runs off 58 balls.

Muhammad Akram played fluently for his unbeaten 105 runs of 65 balls featuring 12 fours. Raisat Khan was run out on duck and Badar Munir hit a long six 6 on the only ball he played.

Pakistan made massive total of 227 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. Ed Hossell was the only bowler to claim the wicket.

Target of 228 runs proved too much for England and their batting line up failed as in 10 overs, England was hovering at 64 for 5.

Sam Murray made 16, Dean Field 18, Nathan Foy 2, Andy Powers 8, Mathew Dean 2, Peter Bulliet 12, Nathan Jamson 8 and Nonat Black got out after scoring 8 runs. Ed Hossell remained unbeaten on 36 runs.

England made 151 runs 8 in 20 overs. Sajid Nawaz and Fakhar Abbass took 2 wickets each.

The 4th T20 would be played on Saturday. Iftikhar Hamdani, the Cluster General Manager, Ramada Hotel Ajman who was the guest of the occasion gave away the man of the match award to Muhammad Akram.

