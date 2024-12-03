Pakistan Wins 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s blind cricket team made history by claiming its maiden T20 Blind Cricket World Cup title, defeating Bangladesh by 10 wickets in a one-sided final at Multan Cricket Stadium.
The victory also marked Pakistan’s unbeaten run throughout the tournament, solidifying its dominance on the global stage. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh managed to post 139 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the 20 overs. Arif Hussain stood out for Bangladesh, scoring 54 runs off 52 balls, while Muhammad Salman contributed 31 off 35 balls. Pakistan’s Babar Ali delivered an impressive bowling spell, taking two wickets for 24 runs in four overs.
Chasing 140, Pakistan’s openers put on a masterclass in batting. Skipper Nisar Ali led from the front, smashing an unbeaten 72 runs, while Muhammad Safdar supported him with an undefeated 47.
The pair reached the target in just 10.2 overs, sealing a resounding victory for Pakistan.
During the prize distribution ceremony, World Blind Cricket Council (WBCC) President Syed Sultan Shah, alongside WBCC Global Development Director Raymond Moxley, handed over the championship trophy and a cash prize of Rs one million to Nisar Ali. Bangladesh’s captain, Arif Ullah, received the runners-up trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 500,000.
Nisar Ali was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance in the final. Bangladesh’s Arif Hussain was recognized as the Emerging Player of the tournament. The best players in the B1, B2, and B3 categories were also awarded, with Bangladesh’s Azmat Hussain, Pakistan’s Naimatullah, and Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Sandaruwan earning the honors, respectively.
