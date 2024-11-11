Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :

Pakistan’s baseball team delivered an outstanding performance at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024, clinching victory in all five of its matches and remaining undefeated throughout the nine-team tournament.

Pakistan emerged as champions, marking a historic moment in the nation’s sports achievements during the final match played last night in Dubai.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.

The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 gathered teams from across the region, with Pakistan standing out for its skills and teamwork.

The victory highlights Pakistan’s expanding presence and potential in diverse sports, inspiring both the diaspora in the UAE and supporters back home.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with other diplomats of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai were present at the stadium.

While celebrating the remarkable win, the Consul General congratulated the players and management of the team for their efforts and dedication.

Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally.

“We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.