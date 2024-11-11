Open Menu

Pakistan Wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

Ijaz Ahmad Published November 11, 2024 | 03:49 PM

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 November, 2024) :
Pakistan’s baseball team delivered an outstanding performance at the Arab Classic Dubai 2024, clinching victory in all five of its matches and remaining undefeated throughout the nine-team tournament.

Pakistan emerged as champions, marking a historic moment in the nation’s sports achievements during the final match played last night in Dubai.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

“Pakistan’s victory in a sport that is not widely played back home has taken everyone by surprise. This win reflects the determination, skill, and dedication of our athletes,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.
The Arab Classic Dubai 2024 gathered teams from across the region, with Pakistan standing out for its skills and teamwork.

The victory highlights Pakistan’s expanding presence and potential in diverse sports, inspiring both the diaspora in the UAE and supporters back home.
Hussain Muhammad, Consul General along with other diplomats of Pakistan Consulate in Dubai were present at the stadium.

While celebrating the remarkable win, the Consul General congratulated the players and management of the team for their efforts and dedication.
Ambassador Tirmizi emphasized that this success strengthens Pakistan’s sports reputation internationally.

“We look forward to more such achievements and to furthering the spirit of sportsmanship between our nations,” he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports UAE Dubai All From Arab

Recent Stories

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

1 minute ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports