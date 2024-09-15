Pakistan Wins Both Matches On First Day Of Snooker World Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistani players performed well in the Snooker World Cup on Sunday.
According to Snooker Federation sources, Pakistani players Asjad Iqbal and Owais Munir won both their matches on the first day of the Snooker World Cup.
Asjad Iqbal beat Mongolian and Japanese players, while Owais Muneer beat Mongolian and Omani players.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
More Stories From Sports
-
Ahsan Ayaz reaches final of International Squash Championship8 minutes ago
-
Asian Table Tennis Championship: NOC not issued to national team so far28 minutes ago
-
Carrom tournament kicks off5 hours ago
-
Thrilling matches decide semifinalists of Hero Asian Champions Trophy1 day ago
-
Pakistan's Asjad, Awais Muneer victorious in Mongolia Snooker World Cup1 day ago
-
PFF election schedule adjusted1 day ago
-
Governor gives Arshad Nadeem Rs. 150mln cheque on behalf of President Zardari2 days ago
-
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem2 days ago
-
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan2 days ago
-
SA women arrive in Lahore for three IT20 series2 days ago
-
PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan3 days ago
-
Bahria Town becomes title sponsor of Champions One-Day Cup3 days ago