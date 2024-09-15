Open Menu

Pakistan Wins Both Matches On First Day Of Snooker World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published September 15, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan wins both matches on first day of Snooker World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Pakistani players performed well in the Snooker World Cup on Sunday.

According to Snooker Federation sources, Pakistani players Asjad Iqbal and Owais Munir won both their matches on the first day of the Snooker World Cup.

Asjad Iqbal beat Mongolian and Japanese players, while Owais Muneer beat Mongolian and Omani players.

