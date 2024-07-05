Open Menu

Pakistan Wins Five Medals In Asian Snooker C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published July 05, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan wins five medals in Asian Snooker C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Pakistan team bagged a silver medal in the ACBS Asian 15Red Team Men's Snooker Championship 2024 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to details, Pakistan team of Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munair was outplayed by Thailand's Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn, Dechawat Poomjaeng and Yuttapop Pakpoj by 3-0 (61-04, 75-53, 90-26(61).

However earlier in the semifinals, Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 3-1 (47-72, 88-40, 99-0(99), 82-28).

Pakistani players grabbed overall five medals (two gold, as many silver and a bronze medal) in three Events of the championship.

