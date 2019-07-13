UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Wins Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:14 PM

Pakistan wins Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

Pakistan on Friday won the final match of Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham (United Kingdom)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Friday won the final match of Inter-Parliamentary cricket World Cup played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham (United Kingdom).

The Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup kicked off on last Tuesday in the United Kingdom (UK) with lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Lawmakers of Pakistan won the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the Final.

The 25 member squad of Pakistani Parliamentarians was led by MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

The Final was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham.

Bangladesh batted first and scored 104 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 over.

From Pakistani Side, Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur played a remarkable innings and scored 52 runs.

This put Pakistan on a strong footing.

Pakistan won by nine wickets and completed the given target in 12 overs.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Mr Asad Qaiser also witnessed the match and encouraged the fellow Parliamentarians.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued on Saturday, the Member of British Parliament, Chris Heaton- Harris, was the architect of this Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup.

The Parliamentarians were hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons and Foreign Secretary of the UK at the House of Lords and Foreign and Commonwealth Office, respectively, earlier.

The ceremony for distribution of trophies will be held at the British Prime Minister's official Residence at 10-Downing Street, where a Garden Party has been arranged for Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan National Assembly Prime Minister World Australia Bangladesh Parliament London United Kingdom New Zealand July Sunday 2019 From

Recent Stories

Overseas ministry refutes news item

1 minute ago

GDA alleges Sindh Govt of pre-poll rigging in Ghot ..

1 minute ago

Four medical units sealed in Multan

1 minute ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N wants political instability: Fayyaz ul Hassa ..

7 minutes ago

Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah appointed ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.