Pakistan wins Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Friday won the final match of Inter-Parliamentary cricket World Cup played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham ( United Kingdom ).

The Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup kicked off on last Tuesday in the United Kingdom (UK) with lawmakers from Pakistan, England, Australia, New Zealand, India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Lawmakers of Pakistan won the World Cup by defeating Bangladesh in the Final.

The 25 member squad of Pakistani Parliamentarians was led by MNA Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi.

The Final was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Worsley Bridge Rd, Beckenham.

Bangladesh batted first and scored 104 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 over.

From Pakistani Side, Federal Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur played a remarkable innings and scored 52 runs.

This put Pakistan on a strong footing.

Pakistan won by nine wickets and completed the given target in 12 overs.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Mr Asad Qaiser also witnessed the match and encouraged the fellow Parliamentarians.

According to a statement of Pakistan High Commission London issued on Saturday, the Member of British Parliament, Chris Heaton- Harris, was the architect of this Inter Parliamentary Cricket World Cup.

The Parliamentarians were hosted by the Speaker of the House of Commons and Foreign Secretary of the UK at the House of Lords and Foreign and Commonwealth Office, respectively, earlier.

The ceremony for distribution of trophies will be held at the British Prime Minister's official Residence at 10-Downing Street, where a Garden Party has been arranged for Sunday, July 14, 2019.