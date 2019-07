Pakistan won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" being played in Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan won one silver and two bronze medals in the "seventh Hasan International Open Cup Youth Cadet Taekwondo Championship" being played in Jordan

Pakistan's players Naqsh Hamdani won silver medal in 53 kilograms category while Haroon Khan got Bronze medal in 58 kilograms category and Jibran Mehmood bagged Bronze medal in 68 kilograms category, Radio Pakistan reported.