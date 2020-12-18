UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Wins The Toss, Decides To Bat First Against New Zealand

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:16 AM

Pakistan wins the toss, decides to bat first against New Zealand

Shadab Khan, who is stand-in-captain, won the toss, opted to bat first in the first T20 match and lost one wicket as the match is continuing at Eden Park.

AUCKLAND: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2020) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the first Twenty20 (T20) International match in Eden Park on Friday (today).

(More to come)

More Stories From Sports

