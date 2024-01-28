Open Menu

Pakistan Wins Third Consecutive Match In The ICC U-19 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan wins third consecutive match in the ICC U-19 World Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan U-19 team defeated New Zealand team by 10 wickets in the match played in East London, a city of South Africa on Saturday.

New Zealand had given Pakistan an easy target of 141 runs to win, which openers Shahzeb Khan and Shamyl Hussain achieved easily in 25.2 overs. Shahzeb Khan played an unbeaten innings of 80 and Shamyl Hussain scored 54 runs.

Earlier, New Zealand's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved wrong. The entire New Zealand team was all out for just 140 runs in 38 overs.

Arafat Minhas got three wickets for 6 runs in five overs including two maiden overs while Obaid Shah also got three wickets. Ali Asfand and Muhammad Zeeshan showed each player the way to the pavilion.

For the second time in the tournament, Shahzeb Khan was declared the man of the match for playing a brilliant innings. Pakistan is leading Group D with 6 points.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 181 runs in the first match and Nepal by five wickets in the second match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Man East London South Africa Nepal All New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

20 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

20 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

20 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

21 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

21 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

21 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

22 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

22 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports