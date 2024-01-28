Pakistan Wins Third Consecutive Match In The ICC U-19 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 28, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan U-19 team defeated New Zealand team by 10 wickets in the match played in East London, a city of South Africa on Saturday.
New Zealand had given Pakistan an easy target of 141 runs to win, which openers Shahzeb Khan and Shamyl Hussain achieved easily in 25.2 overs. Shahzeb Khan played an unbeaten innings of 80 and Shamyl Hussain scored 54 runs.
Earlier, New Zealand's decision to bat first after winning the toss proved wrong. The entire New Zealand team was all out for just 140 runs in 38 overs.
Arafat Minhas got three wickets for 6 runs in five overs including two maiden overs while Obaid Shah also got three wickets. Ali Asfand and Muhammad Zeeshan showed each player the way to the pavilion.
For the second time in the tournament, Shahzeb Khan was declared the man of the match for playing a brilliant innings. Pakistan is leading Group D with 6 points.
It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 181 runs in the first match and Nepal by five wickets in the second match.
