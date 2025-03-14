Pakistan Wins Third Gold Medal During Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2025 | 05:19 PM
Pakistan athlete Afaq Khan clinches first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event, and won a gold medal in the ongoing competition in Italy.
TURIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) Pakistan on Friday secured a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025.
Pakistani athlete Afaq Khan clinched first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event, and won a gold medal in the ongoing competition in Italy.
Pakistan has so far third gold medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.
Earlier, Muneeb ur Rehman won gold in the 50-meter cross-country skiing event, while in the women’s final of the same event, Raveena Qurban secured a silver medal for Pakistan.
Muazzam Iqbal also won a gold medal in cross-country skiing and secured first place in the 800-meter snowshoeing event.
Recent Stories
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque
IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan
Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..
TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords
Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024
Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR
Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED3.5 billion in February
MBRSC’s first SAR satellite, Etihad-SAT, set to launch tomorrow
Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia
Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 20251 minute ago
-
England fast bowler Wood out for four months after latest injury blow18 hours ago
-
Martinez climbs to Paris-Nice stage win, Jorgenson takes lead18 hours ago
-
IOC strike $3 bn deal with NBC in US up to 2036 Olympics18 hours ago
-
Karachi Whites and Islamabad to lock horns in National T20 Cup opener21 hours ago
-
Muneeb bags gold medal in Special Olympic World Games21 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Davis Cup Jr semis21 hours ago
-
German juniors seal hockey series with a 4-1 victory21 hours ago
-
Boxing: "Monster" Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas in May1 day ago
-
Tigers ace Naile to lean on big-game experience in Opening Day start19 hours ago
-
PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator1 day ago
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators1 day ago