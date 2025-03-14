Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan athlete Afaq Khan clinches first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event, and won a gold medal in the ongoing competition in Italy.

TURIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2025) Pakistan on Friday secured a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025.

Pakistani athlete Afaq Khan clinched first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event, and won a gold medal in the ongoing competition in Italy.

Pakistan has so far third gold medal at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Earlier, Muneeb ur Rehman won gold in the 50-meter cross-country skiing event, while in the women’s final of the same event, Raveena Qurban secured a silver medal for Pakistan.

Muazzam Iqbal also won a gold medal in cross-country skiing and secured first place in the 800-meter snowshoeing event.