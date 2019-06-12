Pakistan wins toss, Aus to bat first

Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed Wednesday won the toss and chose to field first in their fourth match of ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against Australia at County Ground Taunton.

TAUNTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed Wednesday won the toss and chose to field first in their fourth match of ICC cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against Australia at County Ground Taunton.

The decision to bowl first appears to be motivated by a green pitch and thus exploit any juice in the pitch. Pakistan made one change in the team which played against England with Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing Shadab Khan, while Australia have made two changes in the team which lost against India with Shaun Marsh and Kane Richardson coming in for Adam Zampa and Stoinis.

Following are the teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain, Wicket Keeper), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz.

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warrner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith,Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Nathan Couletr-Nile,Pat Cummins, Mitchel Starc, Kane Richardson.

Among the match officials for the match, Nigel Llong (Eng) and Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SL) are the umpires, with Ian Gould (Eng) tv umpire, while Chris Gaffaney (NZ) is the reserve umpire. Andy Pycroft (SA) is the match referee.