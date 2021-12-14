UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wins Toss, Elect To Bat

Pakistan wins toss, elect to bat

Pakistan won the toss against the touring West Indies in the 2nd T20I match here at the National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan won the toss against the touring West Indies in the 2nd T20I match here at the National Stadium Karachi.

The host has chosen to bat against the West Indies.

The Pakistani team had thrashed the touring squad in the first T20I the previous day at the same stadium.

