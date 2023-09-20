Open Menu

Pakistan Women Aim For Gold In 19th Asian Games In China

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 20, 2023 | 05:46 PM

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):The national women's side will be eyeing their third gold medal as they kick off their Asian Games campaign on Thursday against Indonesia at Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China. The match will begin at 1400 local time.

This will be the quarter-final of the event after having directly qualified by virtue of being one of the top four ICC ranked sides in the continent. The tournament is being played in the T20 format and the Nida Dar-captained team enter the event with momentum on their side after having secured a historic whitewash against South Africa at home earlier in the month.

During the series played at the National Bank Stadium, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin top-scored for the hosts in the T20I series, scoring 133 runs from three matches at an average of 44.33. In the bowling charts, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu topped the table alongside another left-armer Sadia Iqbal with four wickets apiece.

The national side have previously won gold medals in the 2010 and 2014 iterations of the event. Pakistan captain Nida Dar said: "The team is in high spirits and every player is looking forward to the Asian Games.

After practicing for two days here in Hangzhou, we are all set to play Indonesia tomorrow. The Asian Games hold a special place in our hearts, and we are determined to bring home another gold medal." She said: "That we enter this tournament after having beaten South Africa comprehensively in the T20I series will certainly help us and we look forward to carrying that momentum. The players are up for showcasing their skills on the field again." The semi-finals will be played on September 24, while the final will take place on September 25. The match for the Bronze medal will also take place on the day of the final at 0900 local time.

Squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Nataliya Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Umm-e-Hani.

Player Support staff: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Mauhtashim Rashid (interim head coach), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Taufiq Umar (batting coach) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).

More Stories From Sports