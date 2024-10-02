Pakistan Women Begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign On Thursday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM
The Pakistan Women's cricket team will start its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in a match against Sri Lanka Women at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on October 3 (Thursday)
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Women's cricket team will start its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in a match against Sri Lanka Women at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on October 3 (Thursday).
The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 10 teams featuring in the 18-day tournament. Pakistan women’s team are slotted in Group ‘A’ alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies are in Group ‘B’.
Pakistan will feature against arch-rivals India on 6 October (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). Pakistan will then be in action against defending champions Australia on 11 October at the DICS, while their last group match will be against New Zealand on 14 October at the same venue.
As per the format of the tournament, top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals set to take place on 17 and 18 October, while the winner of the tournament will be decided on 20 October. The first ball of the final, to take place at the DICS, is expected to be bowled at 6pm local time.
Pakistan have featured in two warm-up games against Scotland and Bangladesh prior to the start of the tournament and also took part in various practice sessions to acclimatize to the conditions.
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana sounded confident about her team’s preparations and expressed her belief to do well in the tournament.
She said: “We have prepared well for the mega event. The series against South Africa at home before coming to the UAE helped us know our strengths and allowed our batters to show their form.
“The two practice games have also helped us in assessing the conditions here and now has provided us with clarity regarding the right combination of players in the tournament.”
15-member squad for the tournament:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan. Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper) is the travelling reserve while Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani are the non-travelling reserves.
Player support personnel:
Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling), Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding), Abdul Rehman (spin bowling coach), Imran Khalil (strength and conditioning coach), Muhammad Rafiullah (media and digital manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).
Pakistan fixtures in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:
3 October vs Sri Lanka (1900 PKT); Sharjah Cricket Stadium
6 October vs India (1500 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium
11 October vs Australia (1900 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium
14 October vs New Zealand (1900 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Recent Stories
Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
50 vehicles challaned in one day
38 shops sealed over illegal gas decanting
PIDE celebrates five years of leadership and achievements under VC Dr. Nadeem Ul ..
Death anniversary of poet Imdad Hussaini to be observed on October 6
CM orders achieving universal school enrolment target in all UCs
11,787 arrested in crackdown on illegal kite business
FCCI welcomes Pak-Russia barter trade deals
MPA stresses basic amenities' provision to children in public schools
KP CM’s aide stresses for simplifying NOCs procedure for hotel industry
More Stories From Sports
-
Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England2 minutes ago
-
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open2 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain2 hours ago
-
Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven2 hours ago
-
Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
Pakistan team gear up for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
All Pakistan U11 Junior Squash Championship begins3 hours ago
-
More matches decided in DC Peshawar Inter-Club Volleyball Championship3 hours ago
-
Pak women training camp for SAFF Women's Championship kicks off4 hours ago
-
ICC TV to deliver comprehensive coverage for Women's T20 WC 20247 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Top players to battle for ranking supremacy2 hours ago
-
S.Korea's online shopping grows in August9 hours ago