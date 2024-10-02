Open Menu

Pakistan Women Begin ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Campaign On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Women's cricket team will start its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in a match against Sri Lanka Women at the Sharjah Cricket stadium on October 3 (Thursday).

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin tomorrow in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 10 teams featuring in the 18-day tournament. Pakistan women’s team are slotted in Group ‘A’ alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh, England, Scotland, South Africa and the West Indies are in Group ‘B’.

Pakistan will feature against arch-rivals India on 6 October (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS). Pakistan will then be in action against defending champions Australia on 11 October at the DICS, while their last group match will be against New Zealand on 14 October at the same venue.

As per the format of the tournament, top two sides from each group will qualify for the semi-finals set to take place on 17 and 18 October, while the winner of the tournament will be decided on 20 October. The first ball of the final, to take place at the DICS, is expected to be bowled at 6pm local time.

Pakistan have featured in two warm-up games against Scotland and Bangladesh prior to the start of the tournament and also took part in various practice sessions to acclimatize to the conditions.

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana sounded confident about her team’s preparations and expressed her belief to do well in the tournament.

She said: “We have prepared well for the mega event. The series against South Africa at home before coming to the UAE helped us know our strengths and allowed our batters to show their form.

“The two practice games have also helped us in assessing the conditions here and now has provided us with clarity regarding the right combination of players in the tournament.”

15-member squad for the tournament:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan. Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper) is the travelling reserve while Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani are the non-travelling reserves.

Player support personnel:

Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach – bowling), Hanif Malik (assistant coach – fielding), Abdul Rehman (spin bowling coach), Imran Khalil (strength and conditioning coach), Muhammad Rafiullah (media and digital manager), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist) and Waleed Ahmed (analyst).

Pakistan fixtures in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

3 October vs Sri Lanka (1900 PKT); Sharjah Cricket Stadium

6 October vs India (1500 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium

11 October vs Australia (1900 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium

14 October vs New Zealand (1900 PKT); Dubai International Cricket Stadium

