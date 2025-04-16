Open Menu

Pakistan Women Blind Cricket Team Off To Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday hosted a heartfelt send-off ceremony in Islamabad for the women's blind cricket team

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) on Wednesday hosted a heartfelt send-off ceremony in Islamabad for the women's blind cricket team.

The team is departing for its inaugural international tour, a historic series against Australia scheduled from April 18 to 26.

The ceremony was attended by PBCC officials, enthusiastic supporters and the families of the players.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman of the PBCC spoke about the team's potential and the significance of this tour.

"Today is a landmark day for blind cricket in Pakistan," he said.

"Witnessing our women's team embark on their first international tour is a testament to their unwavering spirit and the progress we have made in promoting inclusivity through sports."

He expressed the confidence in the team's capabilities. "These incredible athletes have trained tirelessly, overcoming numerous challenges with grace and determination. I have immense confidence in their ability to perform well in Australia and showcase the talent and passion that exists within Pakistan's blind cricket community." he added.

