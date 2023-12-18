Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over  

, ,

After today’s win, Pakistan have jumped to the second position in ICC Women’s Championship with 16 points from 18 matches.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Pakistan women’s team created history in New Zealand once again when they defeated the hosts by three runs in the Super Over of the third ODI at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday evening.

This was Pakistan women’s team’s first win over White Ferns in their own backyard and only their second win in 17 matches.

The ODI series, part of ICC Women’s Championship, ended 2-1 in White Ferns favour. While Pakistan women’s team on the tour became the first Asian side to clinch T20I series against White Ferns. They won the series 2-1.

Chasing 252 to win, Pakistan levelled the score on 251 for nine in their allotted 50 overs. Bismah Maroof, also declared player of the match, scored her 20th ODI half-century today. She scored a 86-ball 68, which included five fours. She knitted a 101-run partnership for the third wicket with Aliya Riaz (44, 84b, 4x4s) and 35-run partnership with captain Fatima Sana (36, 33b, 3x4s). Natalia Parvaiz (26, 23b, 1x4, 1x6) and an unbeaten knock from wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi (23 not out, 26b, 1x4) helped the side reach 251.

In the Super Over, Pakistan scored 11 runs, courtesy of the first ball four hit by Aliya Riaz.

In reply, despite being hit for a six by Sophie Devine, Sadia Iqbal kept her cool and clinched two wickets to lift Pakistan women’s team to win by three runs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, White Ferns scored 251 for eight in their allotted 50 overs. The opening pair of Suzie Bates and Isabella Gaze were back in the pavilion in the 15th over with 43 runs on the board. Captain Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr got together and knitted a 56-run partnership for the third wicket. Both Devine (29, 32b, 4x4s) and Kerr (77, 87b, 5x4s) were bowled by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima, who ended-up with match figures of two for 59 in 10 overs. She has now 18 wickets in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 from 10 outings.

Nashra Sundhu, the left-arm spinner bagged two wickets too, giving away 59 overs and taking her tally of wickets to 19 from 13 matches.

Scores in brief:

Match Tied – Pakistan women beat New Zealand women in the Super Over

New Zealand 251-8, 50 overs (Amelia Kerr 77, Maddy Green 65 not out; Ghulam Fatima 2-59, Nashra Sundhu 2-59)

Pakistan 251-9, 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 68, Aliya Riaz 44, Fatima Sana 36, Natalia Parvaiz 26, Sidra Amin 24, Najiha Alvi 23 not out; Lea Tahuhu 2-30, Amelia Kerr 2-54)

Player of the match – Bismah Maroof (Pakistan)

Player of the series – Amelia Kerr (New Zealand)