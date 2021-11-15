UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Women Cricket Squad To Leave For Zimbabwe On Tuesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Pakistan women cricket squad to leave for Zimbabwe on Tuesday

Pakistan Women's national cricket squad will leave for Zimbabwe to participate in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday morning

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Women's national cricket squad will leave for Zimbabwe to participate in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday morning.

They would be joined by the West Indies Women's team on their travel.

Meanwhile, the national women's selection committee has announced a 15-player squad and three traveling reserves for the World Cup Qualifier from 18 announced before the West Indies series.

Squad: Javeria Khan (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper) Traveling reserves: Aiman Anwar, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamim.

Support staff:Fizza Abid (Team Manager), David Hemp (Head Coach), Arshad Khan (Assistant Coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Condition Coach), Zubair Ahmad (Analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC David Zimbabwe Women From Coach

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

14 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

17 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh Tests named

41 minutes ago
 The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pak ..

The talk show committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a mush ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Q ..

Pakistan wants to strengthen bilateral ties with Qatar: Prime Minister

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.