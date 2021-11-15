Pakistan women cricket squad to leave for Zimbabwe on Tuesday

Pakistan Women's national cricket squad will leave for Zimbabwe to participate in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday morning

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Women's national cricket squad will leave for Zimbabwe to participate in ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday morning.

They would be joined by the West Indies Women's team on their travel.

Meanwhile, the national women's selection committee has announced a 15-player squad and three traveling reserves for the World Cup Qualifier from 18 announced before the West Indies series.

Squad: Javeria Khan (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (Wicketkeeper) Traveling reserves: Aiman Anwar, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamim.

Support staff:Fizza Abid (Team Manager), David Hemp (Head Coach), Arshad Khan (Assistant Coach), Saboor Ahmad (Strength and Condition Coach), Zubair Ahmad (Analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (Physiotherapist).