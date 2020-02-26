Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ team

(@fidahassanain)

West Indies’ Women Cricket Team set the target of 125 runs for Pakistani team against seven wickets but Pakistani team achieved it against the loss of only two wickets in Canberra.

CANBERRA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Pakistan Women cricket Team has defeated West Indies’ Women Cricket Team by eight wickets here on Wednesday.

According to the details, West Indies’ Cricket Team won the toss and decided to bat first in Women T20 World Cup match. The West Indies Team scored 125 against seven wickets. Diana Baig was the opening bowler from Pakistani team. West Indies’ Methews came on strike as opener batswoman but went back to the pavilion in the first over.

Diana Baig also took the second wicket Lee-Ann Kirby who could make only 16 runs against 11 balls. The West Indies team could set the target of 128 runs after losing seven wickets.

However, Pakistan Women Team achieved the target against two wickets. Javeria Khan made 32 runs against 28 balls, Muneeba Ali made 25 scores against 26 balls, Bisma Maroof could make 38 runs and Nida Dar made 18 runs by leading the team to win the match.