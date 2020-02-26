UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Women Cricket Team Defeats West Indies’ Team

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:22 PM

Pakistan Women Cricket Team defeats West Indies’ team

West Indies’ Women Cricket Team set the target of 125 runs for Pakistani team against seven wickets but Pakistani team achieved it against the loss of only two wickets in Canberra.

CANBERRA: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2020) Pakistan Women cricket Team has defeated West Indies’ Women Cricket Team by eight wickets here on Wednesday.

According to the details, West Indies’ Cricket Team won the toss and decided to bat first in Women T20 World Cup match. The West Indies Team scored 125 against seven wickets. Diana Baig was the opening bowler from Pakistani team. West Indies’ Methews came on strike as opener batswoman but went back to the pavilion in the first over.

Diana Baig also took the second wicket Lee-Ann Kirby who could make only 16 runs against 11 balls. The West Indies team could set the target of 128 runs after losing seven wickets.

However, Pakistan Women Team achieved the target against two wickets. Javeria Khan made 32 runs against 28 balls, Muneeba Ali made 25 scores against 26 balls, Bisma Maroof could make 38 runs and Nida Dar made 18 runs by leading the team to win the match.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 World Women

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 32,000 families in Madaga ..

9 minutes ago

MFNCA, Federal Youth Authority organise ‘Electio ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai’s 3D printed &#039;Office of the Future&#0 ..

24 minutes ago

PSL players enjoy traditional food in different ci ..

36 minutes ago

Al-Idrisi’s silver map of the world presented at ..

54 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.