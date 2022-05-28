UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Women Cricket Thrashes Sri Lanka To Clinch Undefeated T20I Series Win

Muhammad Rameez Published May 28, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Pakistan Women Cricket thrashes Sri Lanka to clinch undefeated T20I series win

Pakistan's Women Cricket team produced one of their best fielding displays to defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in a last-ball thriller to win the third and final Twenty20 International at the Southend Club on Saturday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Women cricket team produced one of their best fielding displays to defeat Sri Lanka by four wickets in a last-ball thriller to win the third and final Twenty20 International at the Southend Club on Saturday.

As a result Sri Lanka suffered a whitewash by the hand of green shirts after embracing 3-0 defeat.

Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka in a good start scored 69-0 in 11 overs before the wickets started to fall in quick succession, succumbing to Pakistan's impressive display of field and were restricted to 107 for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20-overs.

In the fall of Sri Lanka's wickets, four were run-outs and a critical wicket of Chamari Athapaththu who was caught at the deep by Iram Javed scoring 37 runs.

.

The record for most run-outs in an innings six is held by Singapore against Myanmar as they scored 86 for nine in April 2019.

The home side was stretched to the limits before they achieved the victory for the loss of six wickets on the last ball requiring two runs.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof, batting at number seven brought all her experience into the play when she scored 15 priceless runs. She added 17 runs for the unfinished seventh wicket with Kainat Imtiaz who contributed four off seven balls.

The two sides would now go head to head in the ICC Women's Champion matches, which will be played at the same venue on 1, 3 and 5th of June.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Sri Lanka Singapore Same Myanmar April June Women 2019 All Best

Recent Stories

DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

DC for collective efforts to eradicate polio

30 seconds ago
 Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

Firecracker dealer held during crackdown

32 seconds ago
 Dacoit gang busted

Dacoit gang busted

35 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Security Service Says Assets of Russia's ..

Ukrainian Security Service Says Assets of Russia's Rosneft in Ukraine Arrested

37 seconds ago
 Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fis ..

Notices issued to CS Balochistan and others on fisheries vacant posts

3 minutes ago
 63 booked for attacking police team

63 booked for attacking police team

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.