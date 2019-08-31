UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Women High Performance Camp For BD, England, SL-A Concluded

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:40 PM

The two-week long High Performance Camp of Pakistan Women Cricket Board setup for the forthcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh and England scheduled Series and Pakistan-A team tour to Sri Lanka concluded here at lush green Abbottabad on Saturday

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ):The two-week long High Performance Camp of Pakistan Women Cricket Board setup for the forthcoming Pakistan-Bangladesh and England scheduled Series and Pakistan-A team tour to Sri Lanka concluded here at lush green Abbottabad on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board High Performance conditioning camp to prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season involved 30 women cricketers.

The purpose of the camp was to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments.

A tough international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.

During the camp, the players also spend a day at the Military Academy Kakul on August 28. Other than the regular Pakistan players, youngsters were invited to the camp to get an opportunity to stake a claim for selection in the Pakistan 'A' squad that tours Sri Lanka in October.

The camp participants have been selected by the women's national selection committee, which is headed by former Pakistan captain Urooj Mumtaz. Former Pakistan players Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal are the other two members of the panel.

The camp would also help the coaching staff as they bid to prepare strong senior and 'A' teams for the forthcoming commitments. The camp was part of PCB's strategy of further improving the profile of the women's game while providing the players regular opportunities of excelling at the top-level through strenuous training and practice.

Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz on this occasion said, "It's important that we identify our top 30 players at the start of the season." "We held this camp to work on our skills in all three departments of the game," adding, "We have selected some junior players who can help form the 'A' team that will tour Sri Lanka in October.

" She said the main focus was on the players who were in contention for the national team's series against the Bangladesh team.

The players spent the day as cadets to experience their daily routine, she disclosed.

The idea was to give a different experience to the players and help them understand the benefits of a disciplined life and routine with strenuous training which should help broaden the scope of their thinking, she further added.

Such activity, she said, would help them learn and observe a different life style while focusing on traits like determination, resilience and focus.

"The mix of players enabled to bridge the gap at the domestic level as well as provide healthy competition within the group," he said, adding, "The camp also helped the coaches identify potential players and gauge their abilities and I really believe this camp was a wonderful opportunity for our present and future players to ready themselves for the upcoming season." The following players took part in the High Performance Conditioning Camp: Aliya Riaz, Aroob Shah, Ayesha Naz, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Huraina Sajjad, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Soha Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Waheeda Akhtar.

Officials, including Head coach - Mark Coles, Batting coach - Iqbal Imam, Trainer - Gemaal Hussain, A' team coach - Shahid Anwar, Manager - Aisha Jalil, Physio - Dr. Rifat Asghar Gill, Physio - Sajida Fajar

