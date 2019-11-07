UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Women Shuttlers Shine On Opening Day Of Int'l Badminton Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 07:23 PM

Pakistan women shuttlers shine on opening day of Int'l Badminton Tournament

Pakistan top women shuttlers' chances to advance to the quarterfinals of 'Yonex Sunrise Pakistan Series International Badminton Tournament became bright as they started the inaugural day of the event on winning note at Rodham Hall of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Thursday

In women singles last 16 round, Pakistan's Palwasha Bashir defeated Maldives' Anu Maya Rai 2-1. She conceded defeated in the first set 15-21 but bounced back strongly to win next two sets 21-10, 21-8.

Bushra Qayyum edged passed compatriot Rida Hanif 2-0 with the game score of 21-16, 21-8. While Sehra Akram overcame challenge from compatriot Ghazla Saddique 2-0, winning the fixture with the game score of 23-21, 21-16.

Mahnoor Shahzad overwhelmed Nepal's Amita Giri 2-0 with the game score of 21-11, 21-3. Anila Arshad, however suffered defeat at the hands of Maldives' Fatima Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq 2-0 with the game score of 11-21, 11-21.

In the 16 round of men's doubles, Pakistan's Ali Mehdi Syed and Muhammad Muqeet Tahir trounced Afghanistan's Said Mohammad Kabir and Emran Rahim 2-0 with the game score of 21-12, 21-11. The pair of R. Haider and A. Zahid overpowered Afghan team, comprising Said Shahabudin and Sayed Naweed 2-0 with the game score of 21-8, 21-17.

Similarly, Murad Ali and Hashir Bashir beat another Afghanistan pair 2-0 with the game score of 21-12, 21-10. While M. Bhatti and A. Sarwar won their fixture against Afghanistan's Elyas Ghaman and Sabawoon Gulzad 2-10 with the game score of 2-17, 21-14.

More contests of women singles, women doubles, men's singles and men's doubles in last 16 round were underway till filing of this report.

