Pakistan Women Team Beat Ireland

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2022 | 02:21 PM

Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

The Ireland set 119-run target for Pakistan in 17 overs short format match at Gaddafi stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Pakistan Women cricket team won the short-format match against Ireland at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Ayesha Naseem's fireworks with the bat led Pakistan over the line with an over to spare.

2️⃣-1️⃣9️⃣

🏏 2️⃣8️⃣ (2️⃣5️⃣)

@CoolNidadar is named player of the match for her all-round heroics in the second T20I

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland. The visitors set the target of 119 for the host team

