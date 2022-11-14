Pakistan Women Team beat Ireland

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Ireland set 119-run target for Pakistan in 17 overs short format match at Gaddafi stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2022) Pakistan Women cricket team won the short-format match against Ireland at Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

Ayesha Naseem's fireworks with the bat led Pakistan over the line with an over to spare.

Nida Dar is named player of the match for her all-round heroics in the second T20I

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to field first against Ireland. The visitors set the target of 119 for the host team