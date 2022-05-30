Pakistan Women team to tour Australia

(@Abdulla99267510)

The national women team will tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs, which will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra from 16-29 January 2023.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2022) Pakistan women will tour Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs, which will be played in Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra from 16-29 January 2023.

The ODIs, which will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-2025, will be played on 16, 18 and 21 January with the opening two games scheduled in Brisbane. The third ODI will be held on 21 January in Sydney, which will also stage the first T20I on 24 January.

The remaining two T20Is will be played in Canberra on 27 and 29 January.

Pakistan’s tour to Australia is one of their four away series in this competition played over a three-year period. Their other three away series are against Bangladesh, England and New Zealand, schedule of which will be announced in due course.

Pakistan is presently hosting Sri Lanka, which is one of the four series that will be played in their backyard. Ireland, South Africa and West Indies are the other home series with Ireland scheduled to tour in November, while details of South Africa and West Indies to be announced closer to time.

The ICC Women’s Championship is being competed by 10 sides, which include Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. At the end of the three-year cycle, the top five teams and the hosts will book a berth for the World Cup in 2025, while the rest of the teams will have to go through the ICC Women's cricket World Cup Qualifier.

In addition to the ICC Women’s Championship fixtures, Pakistan women will also participate in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games (25 July-8 August), December’s ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (2-26 February).

Pakistan women’s schedule of matches in Australia:

ODIs

16 Jan: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

18 Jan: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

21 Jan: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

T20Is

24 Jan: North Sydney Oval, Sydney

27 Jan: Manuka Oval, Canberra

29 Jan: Manuka Oval, Canberra