Pakistan Women Team's Glimpses Of Fielding Drills At Kingsmead Cricket Stadium In Durban

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) Mon 18th January 2021 | 04:24 PM

Pakistan women team's glimpses of fielding drills at Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban

Pakistan’s women team which is touring South African will play three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa women’s team.

DURBAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2021) Pakistan Women Cricket team is busy in practice before the first match against south Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) shared the pictures of women players doing fielding at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan women's team which is touring South Africa to play three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals against South Africa women's team.

The first of the three ODIs will be played on January 20 while the second and third will be played on January 23 and 26, respectively.

The T20I series will begin on January 29 and the second and the third ODIs will be played on January 31 and February 3, respectively.

All members of the Pakistan women cricket squad were cleared after being tested negative in South Africa.

The team also tested negative in Karachi before leaving for South Africa.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 24-member squad of the Pakistan women's cricket had arrived in Durban last night.

The PCB said that the Pakistan women's team will rest for a day and will start training in six groups from Thursday. The PCB further said that the next virus testing will be held on January 15.

