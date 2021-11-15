Pakistan Women to travel for World Cup Qualifier on early Tuesday morning

Pakistan women’s national cricket team will depart for Zimbabwe to participate in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 0250 on Tuesday morning

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021) Pakistan women’s national cricket team will depart for Zimbabwe to participate in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport at 0250 on Tuesday morning.

They will be joined by their West Indian counterparts on the journey after the two sides played a three-match One-Day International series at the National Stadium, which concluded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the national women’s selection committee has announced a 15-player squad and three traveling reserves for the World Cup Qualifier from the 18 announced before the West Indies series.

Squad:

Javeria Khan (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper)

Traveling reserves: Aiman Anwar, Maham Tariq and Rameen Shamim.

Support staff: Fizza Abid (team manager), David Hemp (head coach), Arshad Khan (assistant coach), Saboor Ahmad (strength and condition coach), Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist)