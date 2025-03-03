ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan women's blind cricket team is set to make history by competing in a five-match Twenty20 series against their Australian counterparts in April.

Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said this landmark tour will mark the team's first international outing.

“A 17-member squad will be selected for the series, which will take place from April 20 to 26.

The team will depart for Australia on April 17,” he told APP.

A 21-member contingent, comprising 17 players and four officials, will travel to Australia for the series. In preparation, the national team will undergo a training camp in Lahore from April 6 to 16.

Sultan expressed his gratitude to the Australian High Commission for their continued support of the Pakistan women's blind cricket team over the past six years. "Their assistance has been invaluable to us," he said.

