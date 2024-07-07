Open Menu

Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Continues Training

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan Women's Cricket team continues training

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Women's cricket team continued its training on the second day on Sunday at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Stadium Karachi.

The women players practiced target bowling under the supervision of the coaches.

