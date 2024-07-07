Pakistan Women's Cricket Team Continues Training
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Women's cricket team continued its training on the second day on Sunday at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at the National Stadium Karachi.
The women players practiced target bowling under the supervision of the coaches.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From Sports
-
Scrabble's popularity soars in Pakistan, bright future ahead: Tariq Pervez16 seconds ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to keep Euro 2024 dream alive14 hours ago
-
England's saviour Saka finds Euros penalty redemption14 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results - collated14 hours ago
-
Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers de Gaulle15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 6 results - 1st update15 hours ago
-
Netherlands v Turkey Euro 2024 quarter-final starting line-ups15 hours ago
-
Wimbledon 'cow on ice' Zverev tells Guardiola 'come and coach me'15 hours ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results16 hours ago
-
England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties16 hours ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals16 hours ago
-
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy20 hours ago