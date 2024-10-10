Open Menu

Pakistan Women's Football Team Gears Up For SAFF Championship 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan women's football team gears up for SAFF Championship 2024

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan national women's football team is set to depart for Nepal on October 12 to participate in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024.

According to details, the team has been undergoing an intensive training camp in Islamabad under the guidance of head coach Adeel Rizki.

The camp will continue for a few more days to fine-tune the team's preparations.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 17, followed by a match against Bangladesh on October 20. Both matches are scheduled to start at 4:45 pm Pakistan time.

