Pakistan Women's Football Team Gears Up For SAFF Championship 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan national women's football team is set to depart for Nepal on October 12 to participate in the SAFF Women's Championship 2024.
According to details, the team has been undergoing an intensive training camp in Islamabad under the guidance of head coach Adeel Rizki.
The camp will continue for a few more days to fine-tune the team's preparations.
Pakistan will kick off their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 17, followed by a match against Bangladesh on October 20. Both matches are scheduled to start at 4:45 pm Pakistan time.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Sports
-
Irfan Mehsood achieves 2 more Guinness World Records41 minutes ago
-
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh58 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka team confirms participation in Cross Country Athletics C’ship1 hour ago
-
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan2 hours ago
-
Joe Root becomes England's highest test run-scorer20 hours ago
-
Joe Root's performance boosts confidence of team: Duckett20 hours ago
-
Bowlers to bounce back in remaining days of match: Gillespie21 hours ago
-
England fight back with centuries from Root and Brook21 hours ago
-
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 202424 hours ago
-
Shehroze becomes youngest Pakistani to summit world's all 8,000m peaks24 hours ago
-
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day1 day ago
-
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the new ball1 day ago