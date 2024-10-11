Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

(@Abdulla99267510)

Muneeba Ali will lead the Pakistan team as father of Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana passed away in Karachi.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 11th, 2024) Pakistan women’s team will take on Australia on Friday (today) in their third match of CC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7pm Pakistan time at the Dubai International cricket Stadium.

In the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the

Unfortunately, team captain Fatima Sana will not be participating in the match due to the recent passing of her father. In her absence, Muneeba Ali will lead the Pakistan team.

Fatima Sana returned to Pakistan immediately from Dubai after her father passed away in Karachi.

The national women’s team has played two matches in the tournament so far. They secured a victory against Sri Lanka by 31 runs in their opening match but faced a setback in their second match, losing to India by 6 wickets.