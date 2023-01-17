(@Abdulla99267510)

After restricting a strong England side to 156 for seven through some good bowling, Pakistan batters tried their best but fell short by 53 runs when they finished at 103 for five.

POTCHEFSTROOM: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2023) Pakistan Women’s U19 team showed glimpses of brilliance before losing to England Women’s U19 in a Group B match of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

After restricting a strong England side to 156 for seven through some good bowling, Pakistan batters tried their best but fell short by 53 runs when they finished at 103 for five.

Pakistan, who defeated Rwanda on Sunday, will play a winless Zimbabwe on Thursday and a victory will put them along with England and Rwanda in the Super-Six Group 2.

Pakistan bowler Anoosha Nasir (two for 20), Zaib-un-Nisa (two for 24) and Areesha Noor (two for 34) showed talent and promise when they bowled intelligently to limit the aggressive England batters to 156 for seven. Had the Pakistan fielders taken a few catches, they might have restricted the England sides to a lesser score.

For England, Seren Smale was the top-scorer with 37, while Ryana MacDonald-Gay (35) and Grace Scrivens (24) were the other notable run-getters.

In turn, Pakistan lost previous game’s player of the match Eyman Fatima in the third over, who was soon joined by Warda Yousaf, before Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah added 20 runs for the third wicket. Shawaal struck four fours in a 32-ball 25.

Aroob, who also impressed with her wrist spin bowling when she conceded 29 runs off her four overs and took three catches in the field, was the fifth batter out after scoring a fine 34 from 36 balls with five fours.

From 78 for five in 16.2 overs, Aliza Khan (16) and Areesha Noor (12) took their team to the final score of 103 for five without being separated.

Scores in brief

England Women’s U19 156-7, 20 overs (Seren Smale 37, Ryana MacDonald-Gay 35, Grace Scrivens 24; Anosha Nasir 2-20, Zaib-un-Nisa 2-24, Areesha Noor 2-34)

Pakistan Women’s U19 103-5, 20 overs (Syeda Aroob Shah 34, Shawaal Zulfiqar 25; Sophia Smale 2-10)

Player of the match – Seren Smale (England)