Pakistan won 9 medals in International Online Talo Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistani athletes have won nine medals in different categories at the International Online Taalo Championship organized by the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) Union Asia.

Athletes from 30 countries participated online in the Championship with 34 players from Pakistan vie for the top honour.

Muhammad Shehzad, Sanzala Afridi, Masood Afridi and Shah Hussain won silver medals, Suleiman Ahmed, Muhammad Inam, Rachel Faiq, Hamid Amin and Salman Khan won bronze medals. A ballot promotion and certificate distribution ceremony was held under the supervision of coach Naveed Habibi to encourage the players.

Murad Ali Mohmand, Director Project Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities was the special guest on this occasion. Administrative Officer Shah Faisal was also present. At the ceremony, the players were given cash prizes and certificates.