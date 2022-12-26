UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Won Toss, Elect To Bat First Against New Zealand

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2022 | 11:23 AM

Both teams are playing their first Test in Pakistan after a long gap of 20 years.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) Pakistan on Monday won the toss and decided to bat first against news Zealand.

Pakistan and New Zealand are playing their first Test in Pakistan after long gap of 20 years.

Both sides are excited for today's match at Karachi cricket stadium.

The students have been provided free tickets and transportation for the matches.

