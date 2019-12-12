Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah released from team to work at NCA

Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the national men's cricket team to work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Pakistan wrist spinner Yasir Shah has been released from the national men's cricket team to work with spin consultant Mushtaq Ahmed at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Pakistan team was currently playing the first Test against Sri Lanka at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Yasir would rejoin the team in Karachi on December 16, for the second Test to commence from December 19.

Mushtaq was appointed as spin bowling consultant last week. According to his contract, he would work 120 days in a year at the National Cricket Academy with the Under16, U19 and other domestic bowlers. As and when required, he would also work with the national team.