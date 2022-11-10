"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" will be held on Saturday (November 12) at Police Headquarters Ground in which 8 teams will participate

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" will be held on Saturday (November 12) at Police Headquarters Ground in which 8 teams will participate.

Commissioner, Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon will be the chief guest of the cricket tournament organized by Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers).

Tournament will start at about 9 am and the final match will be played at about 3 pm on the same day.

As per the schedule of the cricket tournament eight teams including DC-XI, DHO-XI, HCCI-XI, Police Range-XI, Gymkhana-XI, HUJ-XI, Cameramen-XI and ABAD-XI will play 8 over match and the winner teams will play semi finals.

The winning team will be given the winner trophy while the runner trophy will be awarded the runner trophy.

The best batsman, best bowler and the man of the match awards will also be given to the players on their best performance.