Pakistani Ambassador Lauds Pakistan Street Child Football Team Performance

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani Ambassador to Norway Saadia Altaf Qazi has lauded the performance of Pakistan Street Child Football team in the ongoing World Youth Football Cup 'Norway Cup'.

According to details, the Ambassador meet the players of the Pakistan Street Child Football team and appreciated their performance in the extravaganza. The team management also accompanied the players in the meeting.

On the occasion, the management of Pakistan team thanked the Ambassador for her all-out support.

She was also awarded an honorary shield and Pakistani flag on behalf of the Pakistan team.

Pakistani squad includes Forwards: Tofail Shinwari, Faisal, Shamir Ali, Saud; Midfielders: Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Ali Asif, Ahmed Raza; Defenders: Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, Asad Nasir; Goalkeeper: Abdullah, Sahil.

It may be mentioned that Pakistan Street Child Football team has been the runner-up in the Street Child Football World Cup held in Qatar and has secured the second position in Norway Cup 2015 and third position in Norway Cup 2016.

