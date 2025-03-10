Pakistani athletes shine at Special Olympics: Ruvina, Muneeb qualify for finals, Ali Raza secures Relay Silver

On the second day of the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games, Pakistan's Ruvina Qurban and Muneeb ur Rehman participated in the divisional round of the cross-country 100-meter race and qualified for the final round

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) On the second day of the 12th Special Olympics World Winter Games, Pakistan's Ruvina Qurban and Muneeb ur Rehman participated in the divisional round of the cross-country 100-meter race and qualified for the final round.

The final round will be held on March 15th, said a news release issued here on Monday.

Both the athletes will compete in the 50-meter divisional race to be held on Tuesday.Meanwhile, Pakistan’s snowshoeing athlete Ali Raza participated in the Unified sports Experience Relay Race, where he was paired with other unified and special athletes and secured second place.

Pakistan’s snowshoeing team will compete in the 200-meter and 800-meter divisional rounds on Tuesday.

Additionally, athletes from Chinese Taipei sang Pakistan’s national song Dil Dil Pakistan while heading to the venue with the Pakistani athletes.