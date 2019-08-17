UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Batsman Mohammad Hafeez Not To Give Up On Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:06 PM

Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez not to give up on cricket

Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez desires to say goodbye to cricket on his own terms, saying giving up on his career is not an option for him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez desires to say goodbye to cricket on his own terms, saying giving up on his career is not an option for him.

In a Question/Answers session with his fans on social media, the senior middle order batsman answered to a series of queries asked by fans. "Give up I don't know this word, my career Meri Marzi," replied Hafeez, on Twitter when questioned about if he was ready to 'give up' on his cricket career.

To a question about internal conflicts in the Pakistan team, Hafeez said there was no such issue in the squad and every player plays for his country.

Hafeez also picked Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq, among his favourite players in the current Pakistan cricket squad. Hafeez along with Shoaib Malik were pardoned from the central contracts list by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB). However the board said that the players would remain available for selection.

Hafeez had scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, 6,461 in 212 ODIs while 1,908 in 89 Twenty20s. He was appointed captain of the Pakistan T20 team in May 2012 and vice captain, under Misbah-ul-Haq, of the ODI and Test teams.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Social Media Twitter PCB Mohammad Hafeez Shoaib Malik Babar Azam May From

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi inf ..

6 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon promotion of ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque attracts over 115,000 wo ..

11 minutes ago

Beloved baby dugong 'Mariam' dies in Thailand with ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Gabonese President on Inde ..

11 minutes ago

Food Teams imposed fine on food units un Sargodha ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.