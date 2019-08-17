Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez not to give up on cricket

Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez desires to say goodbye to cricket on his own terms, saying giving up on his career is not an option for him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ):Pakistani batsman Mohammad Hafeez desires to say goodbye to cricket on his own terms, saying giving up on his career is not an option for him.

In a Question/Answers session with his fans on social media, the senior middle order batsman answered to a series of queries asked by fans. "Give up I don't know this word, my career Meri Marzi," replied Hafeez, on Twitter when questioned about if he was ready to 'give up' on his cricket career.

To a question about internal conflicts in the Pakistan team, Hafeez said there was no such issue in the squad and every player plays for his country.

Hafeez also picked Babar Azam and Imam ul Haq, among his favourite players in the current Pakistan cricket squad. Hafeez along with Shoaib Malik were pardoned from the central contracts list by the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB). However the board said that the players would remain available for selection.

Hafeez had scored 3,652 runs in 55 Tests, 6,461 in 212 ODIs while 1,908 in 89 Twenty20s. He was appointed captain of the Pakistan T20 team in May 2012 and vice captain, under Misbah-ul-Haq, of the ODI and Test teams.