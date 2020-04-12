UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Batsmen Failed To Scores Runs Consistently, Except Babar Azam: Fakhar Zaman

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Pakistani batsmen failed to scores runs consistently, except Babar Azam: Fakhar Zaman

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Left-hand opening batsman Fakhar Zaman feels that no Pakistani batsmen except Babar Azam scores runs on a regular basis in the international cricket.

"Show me a single player except Babar Azam, who scores runs consistently in every match. I play T20 cricket, which is a high risk game. As an opener it is expected from me to score fast and maintain a high strike rate, so I try to hit shots. And when you play like that, them there are chances you will lose your wicket," he said in a YouTube video.

The 30-year-old recently represented Lahore Qalandars in the fifth edition of Pakistan Super League, amassing 246 runs at an average of 27.33 and with a strike rate of around 133.

He admitted that probably he might be lacking something in his batting and hence was trying his level best to overcome those flaws.

"Other teams, who have worked upon my weaknesses [bowl according to a plan to get me out]. But I'm also trying to remove those weaknesses [to counter them]," he said.

"I've played for Pakistan [in big events] and I wish to play in world cup and do good performance for my country [once again]," added Fakhar, who have scored 756 runs for Pakistan in 34 T20s and 1958 runs in 46 One Day Internationals.

He hailed Lahore Qalandars' management for its talent hunt programme and giving opportunity to several promising cricketers.

"I feel very good to wear Lahore Qalandars' shirt. They've done great service to Pakistan cricket by picking up talent from the grassroots level. They've provided support to players who don't have much facilities," he remarked.

