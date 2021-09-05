Pakistani bodybuilders to participate in Mr Olympia event

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF), Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, said that Pakistani bodybuilders would take part in the Mr International Olympia which was scheduled from November 13 in Italy.

In a statement issued here, President Bodybuilding Federation Sheikh Farooq said that bodybuilders from all over the world including Pakistan will take part in the event as the competition will continue till November 14.

He said that Pakistani bodybuilders have started training to participate in the event and these athletes will enter with full readiness in the filed. He further, said that Pakistan got various medals in the International events and hoped that Pakistani bodybuilders would show best performance in the event.