Pakistani Boxers Win Int'l Titles

Muhammad Rameez Published August 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Pakistani fighters secured both international belt titles against Afghanistan in the "Marka-e-Haq King of the Ring Kickboxing" and "Pakistan Professional Boxing Fight Night" held in Rawalpindi on August 16 and 17, in connection to Independence Day celebrations.

Pakistan’s Bushra Akhtar knocked out Afghanistan’s Munira Bakhtiari in the second round of the kickboxing title fight, while Usama Sajid Malik defeated Afghanistan’s Asadullah in the third round of the professional boxing title fight.

Organized by the District sports Department Rawalpindi at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, the event featured 18 kickboxing fights and 4 professional boxing matches, including the two international title competitions.

The closing ceremony was attended by Sehrish Qamar Malik, Chairperson of the Women’s Wing of Muslim League (N) Azad Kashmir, who awarded medals to winning fighters and shields to the event officials. District Sports Officer Shams Tauhid Abbasi, Organizing Secretary Mudassar Bashir, and Malik Muhammad Sajid Awan.

Sehrish Qamar Malik praised the District Sports Department for the event’s success and honored the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq, stating that those who sacrificed their lives for the nation will always be remembered as heroes.

