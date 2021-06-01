UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Boxing Coach Pursues Kungfu Dream In China

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:54 PM

Pakistani boxing coach pursues Kungfu dream in China

General Manager of Shenzhen Ali Comprehensive Fighting Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Syed Israr Ali Shah reached a strategic cooperation with Shandong Chamber of Commerce of Guangdong Province, China, aiming at improving youngsters' moral education in martial arts and spreading Kungfu culture to the world

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :General Manager of Shenzhen Ali Comprehensive Fighting Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Syed Israr Ali Shah reached a strategic cooperation with Shandong Chamber of Commerce of Guangdong Province, China, aiming at improving youngsters' moral education in martial arts and spreading Kungfu culture to the world.

"Kungfu and morality are handed down from one generation to another," Shah, a Pakistani boxing coach based in Shenzhen, China told China Economic Net.

He said, besides, children are the seeds of the future. The education of children from four to 18 is very important. "It's our bounden duty to build a safe society."� "While learning Chinese martial skills or arts one should cultivate fine qualities," noted Shah, adding that he wished that his trainees would become capable children.

Shah started practicing martial arts at the age of four and got a black belt in Karate at 11.

He was fascinated by different martial arts. To systematically master Chinese Kungfu, he traveled to China many years ago and started learning it from a martial artist in Shandong, China. "Kungfu mirrors morality," Shah mentioned.

"Whoever kids come here, I treat them as my own children," Shah said, adding that Chinese kungfu is not only the means of self defense or mental training but also dealt with the system of morality and ethics.

Sun Minggao, President of Shandong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong Province fully agreed with the concept of martial arts and moral education of Shah.

Under the agreement, both sides will focus on martial arts training for young people, martial arts and moral education, physical training, international competitions, martial arts dramas/films for young people.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education China Fine Young Shenzhen Chamber Commerce Moral From Agreement Coach Boxing

Recent Stories

PHP arrests 315 criminals last month

3 minutes ago

Ugandan Minister Survives Assassination Attempt Th ..

3 minutes ago

Business community urge for repealing PIDC to prom ..

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

42 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close higher

48 minutes ago

Japan cancels football international friendly agai ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.