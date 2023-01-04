UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Cricket Board Statement On Fate Of Technical Officials Attached With Domestic Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 04, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Pakistani Cricket Board said that following the repeal of its (PCB) Constitution 2019, all positions created for the Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations no longer exi

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistani Cricket Board said that following the repeal of its (PCB) Constitution 2019, all positions created for the Cricket Associations and City Cricket Associations no longer exist.

However, valuing and respecting the contributions made by them, the Pakistan Cricket Board, as a gesture of goodwill, has promised to look after these personnel in the month of January, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday night.

"It has been an extremely tough decision for the PCB regarding persons employed under the repealed PCB Constitution 2019, but we have to abide by the Law. That said, we will continue to look after these personnel in the month of January and assure them that when the new structure has been set up and Regional, Divisional and Departmental cricket teams are up and running, we will try to absorb the relevant and most suitable personnel," added the PCB spokesperson.

